Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Union Bankshares worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $92,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,654.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,540.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE AUB opened at $26.60 on Monday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

