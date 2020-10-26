Bank of America Corp DE Has $151,000 Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 117.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 38.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

FMAO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

