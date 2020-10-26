Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In related news, EVP Khoi Dang acquired 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,977 shares in the company, valued at $171,750.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

