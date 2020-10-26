Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 32,998 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Accuray worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accuray by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 102,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Accuray by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

