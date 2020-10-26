Bank of America Corp DE Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 11,147.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of First Western Financial worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 638,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 60.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.70. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Western Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 20,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $289,200.00. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

