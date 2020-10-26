Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

ALSK stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.