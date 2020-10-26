Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $304.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.