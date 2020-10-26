Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 143.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $61,372.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBMT opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

