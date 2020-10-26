Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,447 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Clarus were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Clarus by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $16.21 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

