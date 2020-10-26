Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 30,695.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QID. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QID opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

