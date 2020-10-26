Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Carter Bank & Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carter Bank & Trust by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank & Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Carter Bank & Trust by 85.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bank & Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carter Bank & Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bank & Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank & Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank & Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Carter Bank & Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Carter Bank & Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bank & Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bank & Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; fixed and variable rate mortgage loans; and insurance products.

