Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blue Bird by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLBD opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.13. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

