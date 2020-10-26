Bank of America Corp DE Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

NASDAQ:IBUY opened at $96.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

