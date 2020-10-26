Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,928 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Funko worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO opened at $6.76 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $334.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

