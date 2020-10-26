Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.85-2.95 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.