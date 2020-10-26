Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.17.

Globe Life stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,050 shares of company stock worth $8,575,733 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Globe Life by 83.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

