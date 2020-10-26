Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,786 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Exterran were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $88,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,985 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

