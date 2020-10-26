Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,013 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $303,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $315,687 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,786 Shares of Exterran Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,786 Shares of Exterran Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,013 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,013 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dycom Industries vs. The Goldfield Financial Review
Dycom Industries vs. The Goldfield Financial Review
Contrasting Safety Insurance Group and Till Capital
Contrasting Safety Insurance Group and Till Capital
Financial Review: AER Energy Resources vs. Energizer
Financial Review: AER Energy Resources vs. Energizer
Critical Analysis: Entrée Resources versus Gold Resource
Critical Analysis: Entrée Resources versus Gold Resource


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report