Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,013 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $303,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $315,687 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

