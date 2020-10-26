Contrasting Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Till Capital (NASDAQ:TILCF)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 10.17% 11.49% 4.57% Till Capital N/A -6.49% -2.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safety Insurance Group and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.21 $99.60 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 46.27 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

