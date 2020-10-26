Financial Review: AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) vs. Energizer (OTCMKTS:ENR)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $2.49 billion 1.13 $51.10 million $3.00 13.76

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

AER Energy Resources has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AER Energy Resources and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 0 3 9 0 2.75

Energizer has a consensus target price of $49.73, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Energizer 0.16% 42.46% 3.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats AER Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AER Energy Resources Company Profile

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

