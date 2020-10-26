Critical Analysis: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Gold Resource (OTCMKTS:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gold Resource and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.55 $5.83 million $0.09 33.22 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -99.13%

Summary

Gold Resource beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

