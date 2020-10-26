KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (NYSE:ROCLF) Financial Survey

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, suggesting that its share price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KNOT Offshore Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.61 $58.00 million N/A N/A Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 19.15% 8.78% 3.10% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.