Universal Mfg. (OTCMKTS:UFMG) & LKQ (OTCMKTS:LKQ) Critical Review

Universal Mfg. (OTCMKTS:UFMG) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of LKQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Universal Mfg. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of LKQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Mfg. and LKQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A LKQ 0 1 8 0 2.89

LKQ has a consensus price target of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given LKQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LKQ is more favorable than Universal Mfg..

Profitability

This table compares Universal Mfg. and LKQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Mfg. N/A N/A N/A LKQ 4.72% 13.83% 5.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Mfg. and LKQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Mfg. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LKQ $12.51 billion 0.80 $541.26 million $2.37 13.87

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Mfg..

Risk and Volatility

Universal Mfg. has a beta of -6.9, suggesting that its share price is 790% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LKQ has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LKQ beats Universal Mfg. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Mfg.

Universal Mfg. Co. remanufactures and distributes electric fuel pumps, transfer cases, calipers, transmission assembles, and other automotive parts for various makes and models of vehicles. The company, through its subsidiaries, is also involved in the assembly, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty manlift products and mobile hydraulic equipment, such as hazardous environment, scissor, pedestal, aerial, clean room, and explosion proof lifts; design, manufacture, and assembly of products related to armor for military equipment for the United States government; and cutting, forming, bending, welding, and assembling of steel for original equipment manufacturers and other customers that have need for large and heavy gauge steel parts and products. It serves automotive dealers, jobbers, repair shops, and other automotive parts distributors located in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also offers recycled aviation parts, including aircraft structural components and spare parts, and engines and engine components to regional maintenance, repair and overhaul providers, aircraft and fixed-base operators, corporate customers, and other aviation dealers and distributors. In addition, the company operates self-service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name; and designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. Further, it distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. The company serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Taiwan, and various other European countries. LKQ Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

