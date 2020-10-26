Head-To-Head Contrast: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) versus (BTCA) (NYSE:BTCA)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and (BTCA)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $152.92 billion 0.09 -$3.70 billion $5.45 9.05 (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(BTCA) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardinal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and (BTCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health -2.42% 130.94% 3.96% (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardinal Health and (BTCA), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 0 5 5 0 2.50 (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health currently has a consensus target price of $59.78, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than (BTCA).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats (BTCA) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and offers pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. In addition, this segment repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also provides incontinence, nutritional delivery, wound care, cardiovascular, and endovascular products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns and apparel, and fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supplies; and electrode products. In addition, this segment distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; and provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

