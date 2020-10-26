Oppenheimer Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $74.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 42.8% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 292,036 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

