Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $13.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $353.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average of $315.17. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

