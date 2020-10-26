Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.41.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $92.65 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,158,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

