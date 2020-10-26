Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after acquiring an additional 759,071 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.