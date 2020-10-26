JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a sell rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

