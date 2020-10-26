Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $13.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $353.92 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 200.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

