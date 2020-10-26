Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $40.00

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. BJ's Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

