EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $641.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $646.90 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $588.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CWM LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $339.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $356.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.