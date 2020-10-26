EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.05 Million

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report $641.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.09 million to $646.90 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $588.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EPAM Systems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $339.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.62. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

