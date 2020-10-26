Guggenheim Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.
AMWL opened at $32.52 on Friday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.
American Well Company Profile
There is no company description available for American Well Corp.
