Guggenheim Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

AMWL opened at $32.52 on Friday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,820,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

