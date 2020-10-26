Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $33.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.25 million and the highest is $38.30 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $129.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $136.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $169.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.05.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

