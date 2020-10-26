Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE CB opened at $129.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

