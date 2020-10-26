$33.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report $33.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.25 million and the highest is $38.30 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $129.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $136.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $169.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million.

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

