Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $33.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $129.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $136.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $169.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.