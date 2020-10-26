$641.05 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report $641.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.09 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $588.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $339.05 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.86 and a 200-day moving average of $269.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.