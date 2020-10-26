Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dell by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 122.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $68.18 on Monday. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,420,135. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

