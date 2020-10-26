Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

