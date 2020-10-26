Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Everbridge worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,012,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 225,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $127.22 on Monday. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Also, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $204,055.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

