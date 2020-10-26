Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,431 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.