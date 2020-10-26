Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,932 Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIO opened at $32.96 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

