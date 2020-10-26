Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,851 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

Shares of SE stock opened at $162.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

