Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,770 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 64.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

