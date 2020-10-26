Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of RCI Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of RICK stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $27.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.