Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

