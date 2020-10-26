Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

PFXF stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

