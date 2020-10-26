Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

MYD opened at $13.42 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

